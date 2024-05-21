Vesak: A Revered Buddhist Festival

 Inspired by the teachings of the Buddha, India is taking new initiatives for global welfare

Vesak, also known as Buddha Purnima or Buddha Jayanti, is a significant Buddhist festival that commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and death of Gautama Buddha. This important day falls on the full moon in April or May and is a gazetted holiday in countries such as India and Sri Lanka.

Internationally recognized, Vesak is a profound occasion for millions of Buddhists worldwide who honour the life and teachings of the Buddha.

Historical Context of Gautama Buddha

Gautama Buddha, the spiritual teacher whose teachings founded Buddhism, lived in India between the sixth and fourth centuries BCE. Scholars debate the exact timeline of his life, with estimates of his death ranging from about 480 BCE to a century later.

Despite these uncertainties, Buddha’s influence as a spiritual leader is indisputable. Many Buddhists regard him as the Supreme Buddha, whose teachings have significantly shaped religious practices and philosophies for centuries.

The establishment of Vesak as a celebration of Buddha’s birthday was formalized at the first conference of the World Fellowship of Buddhists held in Colombo, Sri Lanka, in May 1950. The date was fixed as the full moon day in May, unifying various Buddhist traditions under one significant observance.

Vesak Celebrations Around the World

Vesak, or Buddha Day, holds immense importance in the Buddhist calendar. Different Buddhist communities might celebrate Vesak on various dates, especially in years with two full moons in May, due to varying interpretations of the Buddhist lunar calendar.

In Theravada and Tibetan Buddhism, Vesak simultaneously commemorates Buddha’s birth, enlightenment and death. In contrast, East Asian Buddhist traditions often separate these events into distinct holidays such as Bodhi Day and Parinirvana Day.

The name Vesak is derived from Vaisakha, the fourth month in the Indian calendar. Celebrations can occur from late April to early June on the Gregorian calendar, reflecting the diverse ways in which Buddhist countries observe this sacred day. Historically, Vesak’s focus has shifted from regional deities and bodhisattvas to honouring Shakyamuni, the historical Buddha.

This transition, particularly prominent in the late 19th century under European colonial influence, aimed to consolidate Buddhist practices into a cohesive tradition that could stand alongside Christian holidays.

In India, Vesak is celebrated as Buddha Purnima or Buddha Jayanti, largely due to the efforts of Buddhist reformer B.R. Ambedkar. The festival has become a national holiday, with the Buddha recognized as a figure of national and historical importance. Hindus often view Buddha as an avatar of Vishnu, illustrating the deep interconnections between Hinduism and Buddhism in India.

By the 1950s, many Asian countries were celebrating International Vesak Day, and in 1999, the United Nations recognized it as an international holiday. This recognition underscores Vesak’s global significance and the universal values it promotes.

The Spread of Buddhism from India to Southeast Asia

Buddhism, one of the four major religions that originated in India, spread extensively from its birthplace to Central Asia, China, and Southeast Asia over many centuries. Despite its disappearance from India, Buddhism flourished in other countries, particularly in Southeast Asia.

The story of Buddhism begins with the young prince Siddhartha Gautama, who lived a life of luxury shielded from the harsh realities of the world. At 29, he encountered old age, sickness, and death, experiences that profoundly impacted him.

Renouncing his princely life, he pursued an ascetic existence before realizing that extreme asceticism was futile. Through meditation, he attained enlightenment, becoming the Buddha, and his teachings began to attract followers.

In the mid-third century BCE, Buddhism gained significant momentum under the Mauryan emperor Ashoka, who adopted the religion and actively promoted it across his vast empire.

Ashoka’s missionaries played a crucial role in spreading Buddhism to regions such as Myanmar and Sri Lanka, where it became deeply rooted. In Sri Lanka, Ashoka’s son Arahant Mahinda led a mission that converted the local king and established Buddhism as a dominant religion, a status it retains to this day.

Contemporary Developments in Indian Buddhism

Although Buddhism originated in India, today it ranks fifth in terms of its Buddhist population. Buddhist community leaders have voiced their support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi following remarks made by Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge regarding PM Modi’s affiliation with Buddhism.

Venerable Bhikkhu Sanghasena, founder and president of Mahabodhi International Meditation Center, expressed appreciation for PM Modi’s efforts on behalf of the Buddhist community in India, noting that previous governments had not shown the same level of support.

Addressing the inaugural session of the Global Buddhist Summit in Delhi last year, PM Modi criticized rich countries for their role in the climate change crisis, stating that their disregard for future generations and nature has led to the current environmental challenges. He emphasized that the teachings of the Buddha offer a path to sustainability and a solution to the climate crisis.

Inspired by the teachings of the Buddha, India is taking new initiatives for global welfare. Meanwhile, India’s Ministry of Minority Affairs has approved a plan by the University of Delhi to establish a Centre for Advanced Studies in Buddhism. The proposed center aims to enhance the ability of India’s higher education system to understand and preserve Buddhist culture and history. The cost for the center has been estimated at 350 million (US$4.2 million).

Students from India increasingly find a home in higher education institutions in the United States, notably Columbia University and Duke University. The program in Delhi will promote academic collaboration, research, preservation of languages, translation of ancient texts, and development of skills for the country’s Buddhist population.

The move is part of a larger Indian government plan to promote Buddhism across the country. The government is planning additional programs, particularly in the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and the Union Territory of Ladakh, aiming to secularize and standardize education to prepare people for the demands of the future economy.

India is a predominantly Hindu country, with 79.8% of the population adhering to Hinduism, according to 2011 census data. Islam is the second-largest religion, representing 14.2% of the population. Christianity is the third-largest religion, with 2.3% of the population. Sikhism is fourth, at 1.7%. Buddhism is India’s fifth-largest religion, making up just 0.7% of the population.

The state of Maharashtra has the highest number of Buddhists, largely due to the conversion efforts of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar and his followers. Other areas with large concentrations of Buddhists include the Union Territory of Ladakh and the state of Sikkim, both inhabited by many Tibetan Buddhists, and the Chakma autonomous region on the border with Myanmar, where more than 90% of the people practice Theravada Buddhism.