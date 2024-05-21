Sri Lanka to further strengthen presence in China

Sri Lanka is to further strengthen its presence in China, the Ambassador-designate of Sri Lanka to the People’s Republic of China, Majintha Jayesinghe, said.

Ambassador Jayesinghe assumed duties at the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Beijing, PRC.

Addressing the Staff, Ambassador Majintha Jayesinghe recalled the close historic relations between Sri Lanka and China and outlined the significance and importance of the bilateral relations between the two countries.

He emphasized the need to further strengthen Sri Lanka’s presence in China by promoting trade, investment, tourism, and cultural ties.

Ambassador Majintha Jayesinghe is a career diplomat who joined the Sri Lanka Foreign Service in 1998 and was Ambassador and Permanent Representative in Austria with accreditation to 6 countries and Ambassador in the United Arab Emirates prior to the appointment in the People’s Republic of China.

Ambassador Jayesinghe’s diplomatic career entailed serving as Deputy High Commissioner in Malaysia, Consul General in Shanghai, and at the Embassy of Sri Lanka in the People’s Republic of China.

Ambassador-designate also held several positions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka including Chief of Protocol, Director General – CHOGM Taskforce 2013 Secretariat, Director General, Human Rights and Acting Additional Secretary Protocol, Human Rights, and West.

Ambassador Majintha Jayesinghe is a graduate of the University of Birmingham (United Kingdom) and a past pupil of St. Joseph’s College and Royal College, Colombo. (Colombo Gazette)