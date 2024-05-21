Sri Lanka joins list of countries eyeing BRICS membership this year

Sri Lanka has now joined the list of around 30 countries who wish to join the BRICS bloc this year.

Taking over the chairmanship for BRICS 2024, Russian president Vladimir Putin announced in his inaugural address stated that with the expansion of the global bloc from five countries to 10, more are looking forward to join.

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Ali Sabry has stated that the country wishes to join BRICS this year. In an interview with news agency ANI, the Sri Lankan minister added that it has been keen to join the global bloc and plans on reaching out to India for assistance in its membership.