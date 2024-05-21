President Wickremesinghe writes to Iran’s Supreme Leader

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in a letter to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said he was deeply saddened and shocked to learn of the tragic demise of President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Dr Amir Abdollahian.

“I recall the recent visit of President Raisi and also the visits of Foreign Minister Abdollahian to Sri Lanka. The late President Raisi’s visit was instrumental in fostering tangible benefits for the people of Sri Lanka and significantly strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation between our two nations.

“We stand in solidarity with Your Eminence, the Government and the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran during this difficult time of sorrow. The untimely loss of the President, the Foreign Minister and other senior government officials is deeply felt by all who valued their leadership and dedication.

“In the passing of President Raisi, the people of Iran have lost a visionary statesman, who provided leadership with his wisdom and foresight.

“On behalf the Government and the people of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka and on my own behalf, I convey heartfelt condolences to Your Eminence, the Government and the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the bereaved family members of President Raisi, Foreign Minister Abdollahian and his entourage. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the bereaved families of the departed during this time of grief.

“Please accept, Your Eminence, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Funeral ceremonies began, Tuesday, for the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi following his death in a helicopter crash, as authorities probe what caused the aircraft to smash into the side of a remote mountainside during foggy weather on Sunday morning. (Colombo Gazette)