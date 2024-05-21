Former State Minister Diana Gamage granted bail

Former State Minister Diana Gamage was granted bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court after being accused of obtaining a passport by producing false information.

The State Minister appeared in court, Tuesday, after she was named as a suspect by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Diana Gamage was recently stripped of her Parliament seat following a landmark Supreme Court judgement.

The Supreme Court ruled that Gamage was not legally qualified to hold a parliamentary seat.

However, Gamage later told reporters she does not agree with the judgement.

Gamage is also considering going before an international court to seek justice after a Sri Lankan court found she was not qualified to be a member of Parliament.

Her husband, Senaka De Silva, told reporters she is looking at all options following the court ruling.

He said that if she cannot obtain justice in Sri Lanka she is considering the options to go before an international court. (Colombo Gazette)