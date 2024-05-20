Suspect arrested for sending over 100 people to Russia as tourists

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has arrested a suspect who had allegedly duped over 100 people and sent them to Russia.

The Police said the suspect was arrested in Dehiwala over his alleged involvement in sending 120 people to Russia on tourist visas.

According to the Police, the suspect had targeted people standing outside the Russian Embassy in Colombo.

The Government recently revealed that a number of Sri Lankans had travelled to Russia as tourists and later joined as mercenaries to fight in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

At least 16 Sri Lankans have been confirmed killed while fighting in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

State Minister of Defence Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon said that 288 Sri Lankans are believed to have joined as mercenaries to fight in the war. (Colombo Gazette)