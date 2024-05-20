Indonesia to strengthen ties with Sri Lanka

Indonesia is to strengthen ties with Sri Lanka following a meeting held between President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

Widodo held a bilateral meeting with Wickremesinghe on the sidelines of the 10th World Water Forum Summit taking place at the Bali International Convention Center (BICC), Badung Regency, Bali Province on Monday. The meeting marked an important moment in bilateral relations between the two countries.

In his opening remarks, President Jokowi appreciated President Wickremesinghe’s presence at the 10th World Water Forum.

Meanwhile, President Wickremesinghe expressed his appreciation for President Jokowi’s invitation and affirmed the closeness of historical relations between Indonesia and Sri Lanka, which have lasted since the era of the Asian-African Conference in Bandung.

He also appreciated President Jokowi’s efforts in strengthening relations between Indonesia and Sri Lanka.

“I came here also to thank you for what you have done for Sri Lanka-Indonesia relations,” President Wickremesinghe said.

The meeting not only strengthened relations between the two countries but also strengthened regional dialogue on important issues such as water resources management, which is crucial for both countries and the region at large, the Indonesian President’s office said.

President Wickremesinghe closed his remarks by expressing his gratitude for Indonesia’s leadership in organizing this important forum and committed to continue participating in regional dialogue and cooperation in the future. (Colombo Gazette)