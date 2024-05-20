Contempt of court application filed against Diana Gamage.

A contempt of court application was filed in the Supreme Court by Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) member Rehan Jayawickreme against former MP Diana Gamage.

The former MP was accused of contempt of court after she publicly stated that she does not accept the court verdict on her citizenship.

The application was submitted through Jayawickreme’s lawyer attorney-at-law Tharmaja Tharmarajah and he will represented in court by attorney at law Hejaaz Hizbullah.

Diana Gamage was recently stripped of her Parliament seat following a landmark Supreme Court judgement.

The Supreme Court ruled that Gamage was not legally qualified to hold a parliamentary seat.

However, Gamage later told reporters she does not agree with the judgement.

Gamage is also considering going before an international court to seek justice after a Sri Lankan court found she was not qualified to be a member of Parliament.

Her husband, Senaka De Silva, told reporters she is looking at all options following the court ruling.

He said that if she cannot obtain justice in Sri Lanka she is considering the options to go before an international court. (Colombo Gazette)