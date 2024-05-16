Sri Lanka to deploy special delegation to Russia over mercenary issue

Sri Lanka is to deploy a special delegation to Russia to gather more information on Sri Lankans joining as mercenaries to fight in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Tharaka Balasuriya said that President Ranil Wickremesinghe has issued directives to dispatch the special delegation.

The delegation will include the Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, a former Ambassador to Russia, and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At least 16 Sri Lankans have been confirmed killed while fighting in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

State Minister of Defence Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon had said this week that he has received information that at least 16 Sri Lankans have been killed while fighting for Russia or Ukraine.

The State Minister also said that 288 Sri Lankans are believed to have joined as mercenaries to fight in the war.

”We don’t have the exact numbers but so far we have received 288 complaints” the State Minister told reporters, Wednesday.

Tennakoon said that he does not want to speculate on the number of Sri Lankans who may have joined as mercenaries.

There have been reports that over 1000 retired soldiers have joined Russia and Ukraine to fight in the war.

He said that most of them have gone as tourists and Sri Lanka is now looking at options to bring them back.

The State Minister said that diplomatic efforts are also underway but the matter was very delicate.

Tennakoon also said that a group of suspects, including a retired senior military officer, have been arrested over allegations they helped smuggle Sri Lankans to Russia and Ukraine to fight in the war. (Colombo Gazette)