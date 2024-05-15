Wanindu Hasaranga becomes no.1 T20I all-rounder

Sri Lanka’s ace bowler Wanindu Hasaranga jumped to the top of the standings in the ICC T20I All-rounder’s rankings on Wednesday, May 15.

Hasaranga joined the veteran Bangladeshi cricketer Shakib Al Hasan at the top after impressing with both bat and ball in the recent T20I games.

Hasaranga, 26, is enjoying excellent form with a ball in the shortest format of the game and has also impressed everyone with a bat since his promotion to the captaincy role. He boasts 104 wickets in just 63 T20I innings and has also scored 650 runs at a strike rate of 130.52 with the help of two fifties.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe’s star batting all-rounder Sikandar Raza also jumped two places in the ICC T20I all-rounder’s chart to third position after 72* off 46 balls against Bangladesh in the fifth T20I game in Mirpur last week. Nepal’s in-form all-rounder Dipendrea Singh Airee also entered the top-ten standings in the updated ICC rankings.

For India, Hardik Pandya remains India’s best all-rounder in the ICC rankings and is placed seventh in the updated standings. Spin all-rounder Axar Patel is ranked 20th and is among only two Indian players in the top 50 all-rounders in the ICC T20I rankings.

In batting, Suryakumar Yadav continues to dominate the top spot in the T20I rankings but faces tough competition from Pakistan’s duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan who are set to face England in the four-match T20I series starting on May 22. In T20I bowling, England’s veteran spinner Adil Rashid tops the chart ahead of second-placed Wanindu Hasaranga and third-ranked Akeal Hosein. (India TV)