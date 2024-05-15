Tamils in Sri Lanka distribute porridge to commemorate war dead

Tamils in Sri Lanka distributed porridge to commemorated the victims of the war which ended in 2009.

People gathered on the street in Karaitivu and distributed porridge with the involvement of some local politicians.

Fishermen’s associations and civil society in the area also supported the program.

The Police have cracked down on similar events in other parts of the country this week.

On 19th May Sri Lanka will commemorate the end of the nearly 30 year war between the LTTE and the military.

Tamils are remembering the victims of the final stages of the war but the authorities accuse them of commemorating the LTTE.

The LTTE remains banned in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)