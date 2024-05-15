Harin inquires about including Chamari in men’s team

Sports Minister Harin Fernando says he had inquired from former cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya if women’s captain Chamari Athapattu can be included in the men’s World Cup team.

The Minister said that he made the inquiry after a number of people on social media said that Athapattu should be included in the men’s team as she is performing better than the men.

He said people feel her current strike rate is higher than the men’s World Cup team.

There are reports Athapattu is considering retirement from the game.

Fernando appealed to Athapattu not to retire and to even discuss with the Sri Lanka Cricket board for a pay hike if required.

He said that Sri Lanka and the world loves her and she should continue in the game. (Colombo Gazette)