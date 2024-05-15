DFCC Bank Unveils Annual Report for 2023, Highlighting Exceptional Financial Performance Driven by Deep Commitment to Sustainability

DFCC Bank recently unveiled its Annual Report 2023, spotlighting the Bank’s remarkable achievements against a backdrop of formidable challenges and exciting opportunities. Overcoming a challenging and dynamic economic environment, DFCC Bank emerged, posting a record-breaking financial year. These achievements were complemented and supported by the Bank’s many sustainable initiatives in its drive to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, reflected throughout its annual report.

In keeping with the Bank’s ambitious standards for transparent reporting, DFCC Bank’s Annual Report adopts an integrated reporting style. It delves deep into the Bank’s unwavering dedication to sustainable development, emphasising its holistic environmental and social responsibility approach. The report also meticulously addresses material risks, opportunities, and outcomes, underscoring the Bank’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

Thimal Perera, CEO at DFCC Bank, commented, “We are pleased to present our Annual Report 2023, which is now available online for all stakeholders. Following our commitment to ushering in an era of paperless banking, we have again focused on digital circulation and the availability of up-to-date information. The report presents an overview and in-depth analysis of our innovative value-creation model, structured around our eight distinct capitals. This strategic framework has empowered us to achieve excellence across financial KPIs and our efforts to drive sustainable development, creating a positive impact on our communities and the environment. We invite all stakeholders to peruse our annual report for 2023.”

DFCC Bank’s ability to achieve a harmonious balance between robust financial performance and sustainable practices sets it apart as a genuine trailblazer in the industry. Its journey thus far is highlighted in its Annual Report 2023, now available for public access at https://dfcc2023.annualreports.lk/index.html.

Guided by the principles of materiality and the precautionary principle, DFCC Bank has navigated the complex economic and business landscape with prudence and foresight. Prioritising sustainability alongside financial strength, the Bank has achieved unmatched resilience while moving steadily towards its long-term objectives, thus creating enduring value for all stakeholders.

About DFCC Bank

DFCC Bank is a full-service commercial bank with a rich history of 68 years and offers a diverse range of commercial and development banking services. As part of its Sustainability Strategy 2020-2030, the Bank aims to become a leading institution contributing to greater resilience by creating resilient businesses and supporting green financing and sustainable, socially responsible entrepreneurship. The Bank has received numerous accolades, including being named the ‘Most Trusted Retail Banking Brand’ and the ‘Best Customer Service Banking Brand’ in Sri Lanka in 2021 by Global Brands Magazine UK and ‘Market Leader and Best in Service in Cash Management 2022’ by Euromoney. Additionally, DFCC Bank is ranked among Business Today’s Top 40 Corporates in Sri Lanka, is rated A- (lka) by Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited and is regulated by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka. Attesting to its commitment to sustainability, DFCC Bank is also the first, and presently only, entity in Sri Lanka to have received accreditation from the Green Climate Fund (GCF), granting it access to concessionary funding worth USD 250 million to support climate mitigation and adaptation projects across the Island.