Report sought on progress of probe on Pastor Jerome

The Supreme Court has instructed the Attorney General to submit a report on the progress of the investigations into Pastor Jerome Fernando.

Fernando was arrested and remanded but was later granted conditional bail by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court in January.

He was also banned from leaving the country as investigations are still ongoing but the ban was later temporarily lifted.

Fernando was arrested on 1st December and remanded under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) Act, over allegations he was inciting hate among religious communities in Sri Lanka.

Court was also told that he was being investigated over large sums of money deposited into his accounts from overseas. (Colombo Gazette)