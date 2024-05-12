Divya Bharathi ditches studio lights for Sri Lanka

Actress Divya Bharathi is serving some serious travel envy with her latest Instagram posts! Ditching the studio lights for the sunny shores of Sri Lanka, Divya is giving us all the beach vacation goals.

Clad in a chic white bralette and matching palazzo pants, Divya stuns in the tropical paradise. The breezy outfit perfectly showcases her toned abs, and the black heels add a touch of sophistication.

To complete the beachy look, Divya tops it all off with a stylish hat that provides shade and elevates the entire ensemble.

Divya’s followers are loving her travel diaries, showering her photos with praise. From her infectious smile to her stunning look, Divya is the epitome of a vacation queen.

This trip comes after Divya impressed Telugu audiences with her performance in the movie “Bachelor” alongside music composer G. V. Prakash.

She’s also been busy filming Tamil and multilingual projects, showcasing her versatility as an actress. But in between takes, it seems Divya knows how to unwind and soak up the sun in style! (Courtesy tupaki.com / Instagram)