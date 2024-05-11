Sri Lanka votes in support of crucial UN resolution on Palestine

Sri Lanka voted in support of a crucial UN resolution which upgrades Palestine’s rights at the world body as an Observer State.

The UN General Assembly convened in New York on Friday for an emergency special session on the Gaza crisis.

The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly passed the resolution which upgrades Palestine’s rights at the world body as an Observer State, without offering full membership.

It urged the Security Council to give “favourable consideration” to Palestine’s request.

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said that Sri Lanka joined the overwhelming majority of the international community by voting in favour of Palestine’s Application for Membership in the UN through the UN General Assembly Resolution on “Admission of New Members to the United Nations”.

He said that Sri Lanka has always been steadfast in its position that the only way to achieve lasting peace and to alleviate human suffering is through a negotiated two-state solution.

The Minister said the horrors of human conflict should not continue when there lies an opportunity to alleviate the humanitarian crisis through negotiation and discussion.

“As difficult as moving forward may seem, a peaceful resolution it is the only way for both the people of Palestine and Israel to achieve a lasting solution,” he added.

The General Assembly will upgrade the rights of the State of Palestine within the world body, but not the right to vote or put forward its candidature to such organs as the Security Council or the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

Granting Palestinian membership requires a recommendation from the Security Council. At the same time, the Assembly determines that the State of Palestine is qualified for such status and recommends that the Security Council “reconsider the matter favourably”.

None of the upgrades in status will take effect until the new session of the Assembly opens on 10 September. (Colombo Gazette)