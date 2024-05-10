Jeevan assures action against thugs attacking estate workers

Minister of Water Supply and Estate Infrastructure and General Secretary of the Ceylon Workers’ Congress, Jeevan Thondaman assured action against thugs attacking estate workers.

He said he was aware of the recent violence that was perpetrated against estate workers at an estate in the Ratnapura District.

Opposition MP Mano Ganesan also raised the issue on X saying the thugs were taking the law into their hands, breaking makeshift dwellings, destroying vegetations grown by workers for their food and cutting down trees belonging to poor workers.

“Such acts are happening in plantations in Ratnapura, Kegalle, Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts,” the MP said.

Minister Thondaman said that on being informed of the incident in Ratnapura he instructed the National Organiser of the Ceylon Workers Congress to visit the victims and file a complaint with the Police.

“The CWC will also provide free legal assistance to these victims. In addition, I have spoken to the IGP and pressed on the need for urgent and proper action against the thugs perpetuating this violence,” Thondaman said.

He said the estate workers were being subject to unfair treatment, violence and harassment and such incidents should not be tolerated or accepted. (Colombo Gazette)