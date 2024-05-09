Over 100 Sri Lankans fighting in Russia-Ukraine war

Over 100 Sri Lankans are fighting in the war between Russia and Ukraine and 6 have been confirmed killed so far, the Police said.

Senior Police investigators told a local TV channel that around 54 Sri Lankans are fighting for Ukraine and 60 on the Russian side.

The Police said that they are unable to confirm reports that over 1000 Sri Lankans ware involved in the conflict.

The Ministry of Defence had said earlier that a number of retired Sri Lankan soldiers have joined the Russian-Ukraine war through human traffickers, as members of mercenary groups.

“It is also revealed that a significant number of war veterans have died and sustained injuries at the battlefield, the Ministry of Defence had said.

The Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are attempting to obtain further details on the Sri Lankan casualties at the Russian-Ukrainian war front.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Police and Intelligence agencies have launched extensive operations to arrest such illegal human traffickers and several people involved in it have already been taken into custody. (Colombo Gazette)