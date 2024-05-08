Sri Lanka says no concerns raised on Iranian President’s visit

The Sri Lankan Government says there were no concerns raised over the recent visit by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs adheres strictly to international rules and regulations in its interactions with foreign countries.

“we’re actively seeking to attract more investors, as demonstrated by the successful visit of the Iranian President, which led to the inauguration of the Uma Oya project contributing 120 megawatts to our energy grid. Furthermore, we anticipate increased tourism from the region with news of Mahan Air, the Iranian airline, expressing interest in flying to Sri Lanka,” the Foreign Minister told reporters today.

He also said that Sri Lanka prides itself on upholding an independent foreign policy, which doesn’t mean isolation but rather engaging with all nations—a concept known as non-alignment.

“Our commitment lies in maintaining this legacy of non-alignment, independence, and the sovereignty of our Parliament and state. Hence, it’s crucial for us to collaborate with both Eastern and Western nations, nurturing closer ties with our allies,” he said.

The Foreign Minister also said that securing support from major partners and creditors, including the U.S., France, India and China, was pivotal during negotiations with the IMF.

“We’ve made progress in debt restructuring, gaining the backing of the Official Creditor Committee and comprising nations like India, Japan and the Paris Club. Our aim is to conclude debt restructuring by the end of June, with the support of all major players. This includes finalizing agreements with China. Once debt restructuring is achieved, mainly the external debt restructuring, we can focus on fostering economic growth through partnerships with various parties. Our on-going engagement with China, evident through visits by the President, Prime Minister, and myself, underscores our commitment to this approach,” he said.

The Minister said that Sri Lanka’s aim is to diligently negotiate and finalize the debt restructuring process by the end of June. (Colombo Gazette)