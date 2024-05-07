Shakib Al Hasan tries to beat up man wanting to click selfie

Shakib Al Hasan, the Bangladesh allrounder, was involved in a physical confrontation with a fan who attempted to take a selfie with him without consent.

The incident occurred before the match between Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club (SJDC) and Prime Bank Cricket Club in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) 2024.

In the video, it can be seen that before the toss, Shakib was having a serious discussion with head coach Sheikh Salahuddin when the man attempted to click a selfie.

But the behaviour did not go down well with the star, and things escalated quickly, with Shakib allegedly threatening to physically assault the fan for his actions.

Shakib is an important member of the Bangladesh squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

However, the veteran allrounder recently expressed his dissatisfaction with Bangladesh’s World Cup preparation.

“It will be wrong if we think about the World Cup by considering our performance against Zimbabwe and USA. World Cup will be played in a different place and the more we can handle pressure, chances will be higher of doing well,” Shakib told reporters in Dhaka on Saturday.

“In the last World Cup we performed reasonably and though we didn’t do extremely well no one will say we did bad. If that is our benchmark then we have a chance of crossing it in this World Cup and if we want to do that we have to win three matches in the first round,” he said.

“A big reason behind playing against USA is to get adapted to their conditions and to know about the place because there are not too many players who played in USA. Very few have the experience of playing there in Florida (2018) and we will get accustomed with the conditions by playing this series but at the same time I would say this is not ideal (preparation-wise),” he said. (Times Now)