‘Dialog Enterprise Partners with UTECH Technologies for Industry 4.0 Transformation’

Dialog Enterprise, the corporate ICT solutions arm of Dialog Axiata PLC., proudly announces the latest addition to its portfolio of industry-leading and innovative automation solutions together with, UTECH solutions.

Through the partnership, Dialog Enterprise aims to leverage its considerable experience in working with diverse industries and multiple use cases to develop innovative and affordable technology solutions helping businesses find efficiencies and productivity enhancements required to be competitive with the demands of a changing business environment.

Focusing on facilitating the transition to Industry 4.0 for enterprises, this collaboration therefore enables tailored IIoT solutions for integrating smart devices, data analytics and automation systems to optimize operations and boost efficiency.

“We are excited at the multitude of prospects this partnership presents us with,” exclaimed Riyad Ismail, Managing Director/CEO, of UTECH reflecting on its coalition with Dialog Enterprise. “Every business enterprise has its unique challenges in the digital transformation journey. At UTECH, we specialize in identifying the specific requirements, and in turn, invest in cutting edge research and development to innovate solutions that solve specific problems at an affordable cost to all industries,” he described further.

Set to empower businesses to maintain their competitive edge through technology, the proposed solution stack includes IIoT telematic gateways designed for remote monitoring and control of plant and machinery equipment. These gateways offer seamless integration with various applications, forming a comprehensive technological stack to oversee entire industrial manufacturing processes. This ensures optimal operational efficiency, planned cost adherence, and enhanced quality, thereby boosting productivity across production lines for both machines and human workers.

“We are cognizant of the need for rapid digitization and the need to be a leading partner in our customers’ transformation process. We are in a unique position to bring together technologies such as 5G, AI, IOT on a single platform said Navin Pieris, Group Chief Officer of Dialog Enterprise. “With our industry experience and our strategic partnerships from across the globe, we are able to assist large as well as SMEs alike with technological solutions catered to their niche in the trade” he explained further.

Revolutionizing the enterprise arena in the country with digitalization, Dialog Enterprise continues to pioneer novel solutions, services, and partnerships, enabling businesses to adopt the latest concepts and technologies to foster competitiveness and to be leaders in their areas of business.