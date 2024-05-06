Tiran insists Cabinet fully aware of decision on e-visa

Public Security Minister Tiran Alles insisted that the entire Cabinet was fully aware of the decision on the new e-visa platform and no one can say otherwise.

The Minister told reporters on Monday that the matter was presented to Cabinet not once but twice.

Alles also said that the move was approved by Parliament, including the opposition.

Tourism Minister Harin Fernando had said last week that the Cabinet decision to grant the on-arrival visa issuing process to VFS Global was taken when he was overseas.

He said that the observation of the Tourism Ministry was also not obtained for the move.

Meanwhile, Alles also said that VFS Global is not an Indian company as claimed by some.

India had also denied taking over the visa issuance at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), Colombo.

“We have seen reports and comments including in social media regarding Indian companies taking over visa issuance at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), Colombo. The companies referred to in these reports are not India based or Indian and are headquartered elsewhere,” the Indian High Commission in Colombo had said last week.

The Indian High Commission in Colombo said that any reference to India in this context is unwarranted. (Colombo Gazette)