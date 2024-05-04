Three arrested and charged over Sikh activist’s killing in Canada

Police said there may be others involved in the killing, and there may be further arrests or charges.

Mr Nijjar was a Sikh separatist leader who publicly campaigned for Khalistan – the creation of an independent Sikh homeland in the Punjab region of India.

In the 1970s, Sikhs launched a separatist insurgency in India which saw thousands killed before it was quelled the following decade. Since then, the movement has been mostly limited to countries with large Sikh populations.

India has in the past described Mr Nijjar as a terrorist who led a militant separatist group – accusations his supporters say are unfounded. They say he had received threats in the past because of his activism.

He was shot dead at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, a city about 30km (18 miles) east of Vancouver on 18 June last year.

Those close to him have said he was warned by Canadian intelligence services before his death that he was on a “hit list” and there had been threats on his life.

Moninder Singh, a member of the British Columbia Gurdwaras Council who was friends with Mr Nijjar for 15 years, told BBC News that the Sikh community was grateful to see progress in the investigation.