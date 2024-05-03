Sri Lankan wins UK’s prestigious hair and beauty awards 2024

Sri Lankan Anjalee Rajasighe has won UK’s prestigious hair and beauty awards 2024.

Rajasighe, who runs Anjalee Laser Beauty and Spa, was named Beautician of the Year at The English Hair and Beauty Awards, Chapter 3.

Anjalee, who is from Sri Lanka, moved to Luton 19 years ago and now runs the business with the help of her husband and son.

For twelve years these prestigious awards have celebrated the stylists and salons from across England that represent excellence in the hair and beauty industry. These awards are separated into different chapter so as to highlight a wider pool of talent with chapter 3 recognising the very best from the South of England.

The success of these awards has led to creative oceanic launching Hair & Beauty Awards in Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, London, Toronto and New York, all of which have been successfully established over the years, increasing the brand’s international appeal and recognition.

The winners were announced at black-tie ceremony that took place on Sunday 21st of April 2024 at The Mercure Bedford Centre Hotel.

A spokesperson for The English Hair and Beauty Awards 2024, said: “It has been an unforgettable night, filled with incredible food, entertainment, vibrant energy, and passionate conversations.

Winning an award in this prestigious competition is a significant achievement, as it acknowledges the talent and hard work of hair and beauty professionals and sets a benchmark for others to follow. The winners of these awards represent the highest standards of quality and service in the English hair and beauty industry.” (Colombo Gazette / Luton Today)