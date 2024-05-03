Royal Pardon for forty-four Sri Lankans in UAE

Forty-four Sri Lankans who were in different prisons across the United Arab Emirates have been pardoned by a Royal order.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates has formally conveyed to the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi that these Sri Lankan prisoners received pardon by the Royal order on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, April 2024, the Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry said, Friday.

These forty four Sri Lankans who have received the Royal pardon will be repatriated to Sri Lanka by the Government of the United Arab Emirates in due course.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi will collaboratively coordinate with the United Arab Emirates Government authorities and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka to ensure their safe repatriation.

Ambassador of Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi Udaya Indrarathne extended his deep appreciation to the Government of the United Arab Emirates, and its Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Interior for making arrangements to pardon these Sri Lankans.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka appreciates the empathy and generosity shown by the leadership of the UAE in this regard. (Colombo Gazette)