With a formidable batting lineup featuring Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, and the in-form youngster Abhishek Sharma, Sunrisers Hyderabad have been the most destructive batting side in IPL 2024, punishing opposition bowlers throughout the tournament.

This season of IPL 2024 has featured sensational batting performances, with four teams already securing spots in the top five highest team totals in tournament history. Sunrisers Hyderabad hold the top two spots after scoring 287/3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and 277/3 versus Mumbai Indians. Kolkata Knight Riders’ 272/7 against Delhi Capitals last month puts them in third place, while another Sunrisers Hyderabad score of 266/5 against Delhi Capitals ranks fourth.

SRH’s spin bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan praised his side’s hard-hitting batting approach, comparing it to Sri Lanka’s aggressive style during their victorious 1996 World Cup campaign. In an interview with the IPL’s social media team, Muralitharan remarked.

“Sri Lanka won the 1996 Cricket World Cup with an aggressive batting style pioneered by openers Sanath Jayasuriya and Romesh Kaluwitharana. Their bold approach was embraced by the rest of the team which inspired other nations to adopt a similar style of play.”

Meanwhile legendary Sri Lanka wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara also agreed on Muralitharan’s statement,

“The team boasts a strong lineup of international players whose impressive batting skills have earned them respect across the competition, making them a formidable opponent,” said Sangakkara.

Australian opener Travis Head has been SRH’s top scorer this season, compiling 338 runs in 8 matches at an impressive strike rate of 211.25, including 1 century and 2 half-centuries. Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma also blasted 303 runs in 9 matches at a strike rate of 214.89 along with 1 half-century. South African batter Heinrich Klaasen has also contributed 295 runs in 9 fixtures at 185.53, notching 3 half-centuries.

Despite the run-fest, SRH currently sit fifth in the standings with 10 points after nine games, outside the playoff positions. In their upcoming game against table toppers Rajasthan Royals on Thursday, SRH will aim for a big win to boost their playoff hopes. (CricToday)