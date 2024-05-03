Domestic gas prices reduced in Sri Lanka

Domestic gas prices have been reduced in Sri Lanka with both Litro and Laugfs announcing, Friday, that they were slashing prices.

Litro said that the price of a 12.5 kg domestic gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs.175 and will now be sold at Rs.3,940.

Litro also said that the price of a 5 kg domestic gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 70 and 2.3 kg cylinder by Rs.32.

The company said that a drop in world gas prices led to the revision of gas prices in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Laugfs Gas said that it has also reduced the price of domestic gas.

Laugfs said the price of a 12.5kg domestic gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs.275 and will be sold at Rs.3,840.

It also said that the price of a 5kg cylinder has been reduced by Rs.110. (Colombo Gazette)