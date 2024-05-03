CID records another statement from Sirisena over Easter attacks

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) recorded another statement from former President Maithripala Sirisena, Friday, over the Easter Sunday attacks.

Sirisena was questioned for over 2-houirs by the CID over recent claims he had made regarding those involved in the attacks.

The CID had recorded a statement from the former President on an earlier occassion as well over his controversial comments.

Sirisena had said that he was prepared to spill the beans on the Easter Sunday attacks and reveal the true mastermind who orchestrated the killing of over 250 people.

Sirisena had told reporters that while those arrested were involved in the attacks the mastermind is still free.

He said that he is prepared to reveal the details behind closed doors to the judiciary if the judiciary keeps it under wraps.

“No one has said who really carried out those attacks. I know who did it. If the judiciary issues an order I am prepared to reveal who carried out the Easter Sunday attacks,” the former President said.

Sirisena had been accused of failing to prevent the attacks which took place when he was President.

On Easter Sunday in 2019, suicide bombers killed at least 253 people and injured some 500 at churches and top-end hotels across Sri Lanka.