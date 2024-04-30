Singer Sri Lanka Recognized as a Strategic Alliance Partner at Sony’s Annual BPC in Singapore.

Celebrating a decade of fruitful collaboration, Singer, the exclusive distributor for Sony Electronics in Sri Lanka, was honoured as a Strategic Alliance Partner at Sony’s recently held Annual Business Partner Conference (BPC) in Singapore. This recognition underscored the robust partnership between the two entities and highlights Singer’s dedication to bringing cutting-edge Sony technology to Sri Lankan consumers.

Mahesh Wijewardene, Group CEO of Singer Sri Lanka PLC, who accepted the award at the event in Singapore expressed his pride in the company’s achievement. “We are honored by this recognition from Sony which is a testament to our dedication to delivering exceptional value to Sri Lankan consumers. When you opt for Sony products from Singer, you’re not just purchasing cutting-edge technology but also investing in genuine products backed by comprehensive warranty coverage and expert after-sales services. This ensures that our customers receive not only the best technology but also the peace of mind that comes with knowing they have our unwavering support.”

“We are delighted to celebrate our enduring partnership with Singer, a collaboration that has allowed us to bring cutting-edge technology and unparalleled audio-visual experiences to our valued customers in Sri Lanka. Sony remains committed to enhancing the entertainment landscape in Sri Lanka and looks forward to further enriching the lives of our customers through innovative products and services,” said Jeremy Heng, Head of Regional Market Development Centre (RMDC) Sony Southeast Asia.

The conference also served as a launchpad for Sony’s groundbreaking new product lineup. Sony has now officially unveiled next-generation visual and auditory experiences featuring cutting-edge OLED and Mini LED TVs with their unmatched picture quality, immersive Full Array and 4K ranges that promise to redefine home entertainment, as well as innovative home audio systems, party speakers, and soundbars elevating the audio experience to new heights. As Sony’s exclusive distributor in the country since 2014, Singer is poised to bring these revolutionary products to Sri Lankan homes in this year, transforming the way consumers experience entertainment.

Singer’s extensive island-wide network of stores ensures convenient access to Sony products for customers across the country. Moreover, Singer’s after-sales service network guarantees prompt and efficient support, ensuring a hassle-free ownership experience.

With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Singer looks forward to continuing its partnership with Sony and bringing innovative entertainment experiences to homes across the country. As the landscape of home entertainment evolves, Singer remains steadfast in its mission to provide unparalleled quality, service, and support to its valued customers.