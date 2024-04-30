Janashakthi Group-Sponsored Inaugural “Battle of the Golden Blues” Concludes with a Draw

Janashakthi Group (JXG), the title sponsor of the “Battle of the Golden Blues,” proudly announces the conclusion of the first-ever big match between St. Joseph Vaz College, Wennappuwa and St. Anthony’s College, Wattala.

Held on April 26th and 27th 2024 at the P. Saravanamuttu International Cricket Stadium, the match concluded with a gripping draw, showcasing the talent and sportsmanship of the participating teams.

Despite this being the inaugural big match, both schools have a rich legacy of nurturing talented cricketers who have contributed to Sri Lankan cricket.

The opening day of the match was graced by Mr. CTA Schaffter, a Double International and the Founder & Chairman Emeritus of Janashakthi Group, as a chief guest. Janashakthi Group, a longstanding supporter of Sri Lankan cricket, has seized this opportunity to empower young, talented teams and fuel their passion for the game.

On the second day, play was interrupted due to bad light, with St. Anthony’s College standing at 13 for the loss of 2 wickets in their second innings. According to the organizers’ rules, St. Anthony’s College was awarded the trophy for their first-innings win. Mr. Schaffter also graced the closing ceremony, handing over the prizes to the award winners.

Award Winners:

Player of the Match: Amitha Sandeepa (St. Anthony’s College)

Best Batter: Amitha Sandeepa (St. Anthony’s College)

Best Bowler: Dominic Fernando (St. Joseph Vaz College)

Best Fielder: Chamod Sandeepa (St. Anthony’s College)

Best All-Rounder: Amitha Sandeepa (St. Anthony’s College)