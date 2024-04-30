British cop who assaulted Sri Lankan man spared jail

A serving UK Metropolitan Police officer has been found guilty and sentenced for assaulting an innocent man, originally from Sri Lanka, after mistaking him for a criminal.

The Met Police officer has been given a 12-week suspended sentence for assaulting the man he thought was the perpetrator of a crime rather than the victim.

PC Jonathan Marsh responded to a report of a man making threats and damaging a shop in Romford, east London, in 2022.

He punched Rasike Attanayake, who had called 999, and arrested him.

Westminster magistrates also imposed 150 hours of unpaid work on Marsh, who must also pay £1,500 in compensation.

Marsh previously told a court he mistook Mr Attanayake for the suspect because he matched the description that had been given to officers.

Police-worn bodycam footage played to the court showed him pulling Mr Attanayake to the floor, swearing at him and punching him in the back of the head.

Marsh, of Canvey Island, Essex, was charged following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

He has been on restricted duties. (BBC / Colombo Gazette)