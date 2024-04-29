Sri Lanka to crackdown on harassment of tourists

Sri Lanka is to take steeps to crackdown on the harassment of tourists following recent complaints.

State Minister of Tourism Diana Gamage said that there have been complaints ranging from overcharging for food to inflated prices for train tickets to tourist spots, and even instances of sexual harassment.

“We are implementing measures to combat these activities. We cannot afford to let the reputation of our country suffer due to the actions of a few individuals who make mistakes,” she told reporters, Monday.

She also said there are moves to designate 49 additional tourism zones which will be published in the gazette within a month.

“Through this initiative, we aim to bolster tourist arrival into our country and promote its diverse attractions,” she said.

The State Minister also said that talks are underway with the Ministry of Health to streamline spa operations in the country and establish robust monitoring mechanisms. (Colombo Gazette)