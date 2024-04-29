Japanese Foreign Minister on two-day visit to Sri Lanka

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa is to undertake a two-day visit to Sri Lanka on 04 and 05 May 2024, the Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry announced, Monday.

During this visit, the Japanese Foreign Minister is scheduled to pay courtesy calls on President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

The Japanese Foreign Minister and her delegation will have official discussions with Foreign Minister Ali Sabry during the visit.

The Foreign Minister will be accompanied by senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. (Colombo Gazette)