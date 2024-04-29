Chandrika insists son will not enter politics

Former President Chandrika Kumaratunga insisted that her son Vimukthi will not enter politics.

Kumaratunga also denied claims that she is looking to form an alliance with the United National Party.

She said that President Ranil Wickremesinghe had invited her to work with the Government but she turned it down.

Kumaratunga said she informed the President she cannot work with the Government as long as there are crooks in the Cabinet.

The former President also said that she is still confident the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) can be strengthened once again.

However, she ruled out the chances of the SLFP putting forward a candidate at the next Presidential election.

She said that it is too late for the SLFP to think of contesting the Presidential election and instead their focus should be on rebuilding the party. (Colombo Gazette)