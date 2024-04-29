Catholic Church says Pope requested Malcolm Ranjith to continue

The Catholic Church says Pope Francis had requested Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith to continue as the Archbishop of Colombo despite reaching the age of retirement.

National Director of Communications of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Sri Lanka, Father Jude Krishantha Fernando, said that misleading statements had been made in Parliament by a Government Minister, claiming that the Cardinal had sought a service extension.

However, Father Jude Krishantha Fernando said that the Cardinal had not sought a service extension.

He said that the Cardinal had informed the Vatican 1 1/2 years ago that he had reached the age of retirement.

Father Jude Krishantha Fernando said that the Pope had requested the Cardinal to continue as he is still able to work.

He also said that the Catholic Church in Colombo has requested the Cardinal to continue as the Archbishop of Colombo. (Colombo Gazette)