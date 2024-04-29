BASL calls for removal of Sri Lanka’s Public Security Minister

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has called for the removal of Tiran Alles as Public Security Minister saying his most recent words amount to encouraging extrajudicial killings.

Issuing a statement, the BASL noted that his recurring pattern of his irresponsible, arbitrary, misleading remarks underscores need for corrective action.

According to media reports the Minister had recently said that “eliminating criminals is not a sin. Don’t be afraid to use the weapon in your hand for the right thing, and we stand by you”.

The BASL raised concerns over the Minister’s statement saying it is a direct contradiction to the fundamental principles enshrined in the Constitution and the established procedures governing the criminal judicial system.

“The dispensation of justice, including the imposition of penalties upon wrongdoers, is exclusively within the jurisdiction of the courts as mandated by the Constitution. Such actions must adhere strictly to due process, including thorough investigations and fair trials conducted in accordance with the law,” the BASL said.

The BASL further noted that given the alarming increase in extrajudicial killings, custodial deaths, and incidents of torture perpetrated by law enforcement in recent times, the Minister’s statement perpetuates a dangerous misconception that justice, sentencing, and punishment lie beyond the purview of the judiciary and can be administered arbitrarily, without adherence to due process.

The BASL called for the immediate retraction of the statement by the Minister adding that it is the fundamental right of every individual accused of an offence to undergo a fair and diligent investigation and receive a fair trial.

The BASL also called on President Ranil Wickremesinghe to remove Tiran Alles from the portfolio of Minister of Public Security saying he is no longer suitable to hold that office. (Colombo Gazette)