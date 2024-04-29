Australians call for tougher laws on violence against women after killings

Organiser Martina Ferrara said: “We want alternative reporting options for victim survivors to let them own their stories and own their healing and reporting journey.

“And we want the government to acknowledge this is an emergency action and take immediate action.”

Speaking at a march in the capital Canberra attended by thousands of protesters, Mr Albanese admitted the government at all levels needed to do better.

“We need to change culture, the attitudes, the legal system and the approach by all governments,” he said.

“We need to make sure that this isn’t up to women, it’s up to men to change men’s behaviour as well,” he added.

Responding to calls by protestors for violence against women to be classified as a national emergency, Mr Albanese said the classification was normally used during floods or bushfires to release a temporary injection of cash.

“We don’t need one month or two months – we need to address this in a serious way, week by week, month by month, year by year,” he said.

As some in the crowd criticised him, Mr Albanese suggested that he had been told ahead of time that he would not be allowed to speak at the rally – prompting a tense exchange with organiser Sarah Williams.

“That’s a lie. That’s a full out lie,” Ms Williams can be heard saying in video of the incident, before appearing to burst into tears.