Scotland thrashed by Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup qualifier

Scotland suffered a heavy 10-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka in the second game of their T20 World Cup qualifier in Abu Dhabi.

Sri Lanka, having won the toss and chosen to field first, got off to a perfect start when Darcey Carter was dismissed for a three-ball duck.

Captain Kathryn Bryce struck a stylish 22, but Ailsa Lister (13) and Lorna Jack (24) were the only other Scotland batters to reach double figures.

Kavisha Dilhari was the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers, with 4-13, while Inoshi Priyadharshani took 3-11.

In reply, Sri Lanka cruised to their target with 59 balls to spare, as captain Chamari Athapaththu smashed a 35-ball 59.

Scotland beat Uganda by 109 runs in their opening fixture on Thursday.

The Scots next face United States on Monday and Thailand next Friday in Group A.

Ireland, Zimbabwe, the Netherlands, United Arab Emirates and Vanuatu make up Group B.

The top two in each group progress to the semi-finals on 5 May, with the final two days later.

The two finalists are both guaranteed a place at the Women’s T20 World Cup in Bangladesh later this year. (BBC)