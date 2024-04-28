Chokolaate selects Top Ten Finalists for MDFD 2024

After a meticulous selection process involving top industry professionals, Chokolaate has selected the Top Ten finalists who will compete for the coveted “Fashion Designer of the Year” title at MDFD 2024.

The grand finale is due to take place on the 18th of May and will feature real Mother-Daughter duos modelling creations by the finalists in the categories of Casual Wear, Sports Wear and Evening Wear.

Sorting through hundreds of entries, the judges looked for creativity, precision and also a novel look at fashion in the contestants. The finalists have already gone through a series of training programs from several industry professionals to enhance their knowledge on design, fashion marketing and many other topics.

“This year we have an interesting mix of contestants from design schools and universities. It’s also interesting to note that some of our contestants are older and more mature which will also be reflected in their designs that you see on ramp. Chokolaate has constantly strived to be a platform for young talent, and for the past 13 years it has been a stepping stone for many who have gone on to become renowned fashion designers, stylists and industry leaders”, said Michelle Gunesekara, Founder and Editor of the Chokolaate Magazine.

A majority of this year’s contestants represent the Sri Lanka Institute of Textile and Apparel with 50% of the finalists being students there. Contestants from AACS, AIBT, the Open University of Sri Lanka and the Moratuwa University make up the balance five spots.

Inspired by natural elements like the night sky, pearls and oysters, spider webs after the rain, serpents, red mushrooms, flowers, rainbows and starfish, and more personal items like a mother’s saree collection, the grand finale is sure to be a treat for the senses.

The ten female finalists will also create a single design in a new segment titled “Cinderella” which will be modelled by teenage models, some of who will walk the ramp for the very first time. This segment will be sponsored by Cinderella by Secrets to promote their latest perfume brand.

The collaboration of esteemed partners for MDFD 2024 includes ICL Brands (Pvt) Ltd, HEMAS with their brand Vivya, Fondre, Singer, Double XL, Fonterra.

Among the partners for this year’s event are Dinesh Chandrasena as the Creative Director, Rozanne Diasz as the Official Choreographer, Naturals Salon as the Hair & Make-Up partner, Ushan Gunasekera as photography partner, Kiss FM as Radio partner and Nehemiah Consultants as the PR partner. Together, they bring a wealth of expertise and support to make Chokolaate MDFD 2024 a remarkable success.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities, and details of the grand finale, please contact Safraz on 076 669 5104.