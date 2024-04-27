Ranil says challenge facing Sri Lanka is not about Executive Presidency

President Ranil Wickremesinghe says the challenge Sri Lanka is facing today is not about the Executive Presidency.

He says the biggest challenge facing the country today is building a robust economic framework

The President said the Government’s aim is to create a highly competitive, export-oriented economy based on market economy.

The President underscored the importance of allowing the people to decide the country’s economic trajectory, highlighting that this opportunity should not be missed by anyone.

These remarks were made during his presence at the International Rotary District Conference 2023/24 of the District 3220 Club for Sri Lanka and Maldives held at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall in Colombo.

“We often aspire to emulate countries like Malaysia or Singapore, yet hesitate to make the necessary decisions. It’s time to confront our reality. We must decide on the type of economy we want. For me, only one model is viable: a highly competitive, export-oriented economy. Despite lacking the vast markets or mineral wealth of other nations, we’re strategically positioned in the Indian Ocean, regaining significance as an economic hub. We cannot afford to dwell in illusions. Economic stabilization measures undertaken will soon be finalized. Are we continuing with an import-dependent economy, rendering past efforts futile? This is the decision we must all make; there’s no escaping it. Today’s decision for the country isn’t about retaining or abolishing the executive presidency; those are secondary concerns,” the President said.

The district conference featured a keynote address by Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister of Information Technology and Digital Services of Tamil Nadu, India.

District 3220 Rotary International for Sri Lanka and Maldives, established in 1929, comprises over 17,000 members.

The club has been actively involved in numerous community and social welfare initiatives, as well as projects aimed at fostering social and economic development across the country.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has been a member of the District 3220 Colombo West International Rotary Club since 1994. (Colombo Gazette)