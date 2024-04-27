Man attempts to enter cargo hold of Sri Lanka bound flight at Sydney Airport

A man was arrested after attempting to enter the cargo hold of a Sri Lanka bound flight at the Sydney Airport, the Australian media reported.

The 30-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly breached security at the Sydney Airport, running onto the tarmac, Nine News reported.

According to Nine News, the Police responded to a call from Sydney International Airport on Friday, after a man allegedly ran through the main screening area of the airport.

Australian Federal Police officers intercepted the man on the tarmac, they said in a statement on Saturday.

“AFP officers arrested a man, 30, who allegedly ran through the main screening area and gained access to restricted areas, including the apron”, they said.

The “apron” is the area where planes are loaded with baggage and passengers outside the terminal before they taxi to the runways.

The man was seen walking across the top of an aerobridge outside the terminal after he allegedly ran through the screening area inside the terminal.

He then allegedly tried to enter the cargo hold of a flight bound for Sri Lanka but baggage handlers intervened and the man was arrested shortly after by AFP officers on the tarmac.

The man was taken to hospital for assessment, and remained there on Saturday.

The 30-year-old was issued a court attendance notice for breaching restricted areas of the airport.

The man was not charged with any other offences.

He has been banned from Sydney International Airport for 12 months. (Colombo Gazette / Nine News)