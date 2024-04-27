Labour Court rules against BBC for terminating Sri Lankan correspondent’s contract

By Easwaran Rutnam

The Sri Lanka labour court ruled against the BBC for prematurely terminating the contract of top journalist Azzam Ameen.

Issuing a judgement, the Labour Court ruled that ending the contract of BBC Sri Lanka correspondent Azzam Ameen was unreasonable and unjustifiable.

Accordingly, the judge ordered the BBC to pay compensation to the journalist.

The judge delivered an oral ruling on Friday and is to deliver the full order next week.

Ameen’s lawyers argued that terminating his contract over a leaked, distorted voice recording between the journalist and politician Ranjan Ramanayake was unjustifiable.

The BBC was represented in the case by its lawyers in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)