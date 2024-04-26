Russian and Indian companies to manage Mattala airport

Russian and Indian companies are to manage the Mattala international airport for a period of 30 years.

The Sri Lankan Cabinet had granted approval at their meeting held on 09.01.2023 to call for aspirations from the parties interested in utilizing the facilities of the Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport.

Accordingly, aspirations have been called and 05 institutions had submitted their aspirations, the Government said, Friday.

The Cabinet of Ministers have now expressed their consent to a resolution furnished by the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation Nimal Siripala de Silva to entrust the management of the Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport for a period of 30 years to a Russian and Indian company.

The Government said that M/s Shaurya Aeronautics (Pvt.) Ltd of India and Airports of Regions Management Company of Russia or its affiliated entrepreneurships have been picked to manage the Mattala airport.

The companies have been picked as per the recommendations of the negotiation committee appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers. (Colombo Gazette)