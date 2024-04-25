President appeals to public not to back another ‘Aragalaya’

President Ranil Wickremesinghe appealed to the public not to back another ‘Aragalaya’.

He said there is no need to create instability and force the economy to collapse.

The President sought support to move forward and create a better Sri Lanka.

He was speaking at the opening of the luxury hotel ITC Ratnadipa in Colombo.

The President noted that the area near the new hotel was a protest site.

However, he said that after 2 years the economy stabilized and the hotel was also able to open.

The flagship hospitality icon of ITC Hotels was inaugurated in the presence of Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dinesh Gunewardena, Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha and Sanjiv Puri, Chairman and Managing Director, ITC Ltd, India.

