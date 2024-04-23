Chinese delegations holds talks with Anura Kumara Dissanayake

A Chinese Communist Party delegation including the Deputy Minister of the Department of the International Affairs of the Chinese Communist Party had talks with National Peoples’ Power (NPP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The Chinese delegation consisted of Sun Haiyan, Deputy Minister of the Department of International Affairs of the Communist Party of China and member of the Central Committee of the Party, Lin Tao, Deputy Director General of the Department of International Affairs of the Communist Party of China, Chen Xiangyuan, Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka, Li Jinyan, Director of the Department of the International Affairs of the Communist Party of China, Jin Yan, Deputy Director, Wen Jun, Secretary to the Deputy Minister, Jin Enze, the Third Secretary of the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka, and Zhang Guyu, the translator.

The National People’s Power was represented by Vijitha Herath, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, Prof. Anil Jayantha Fernando, and Sunil Handunnethhti.

At the meeting, the current political situation, upcoming elections and possible political developments were discussed between the two sides.

“We pointed out the importance of creating political stability in the country to get the country out of the crisis. The attention of the Chinese delegation was focused on the measures and organizational structures adopted by the National People’s Power in the political field and gaining popularity and attraction among the public,” the NPP said.

The NPP emphasized to the Chinese delegation how they developed relations with various people, groups, social strata and Sri Lankans abroad.

They also pointed out that people have accepted the policies of the National People’s Power in building the country, and the dialogue between the party structures and the public were instrumental in gaining popularity and attraction of the masses.

“Also, we discussed further developing mutual trust, socio-cultural relations and diplomatic relations with the Chinese Communist Party under an NPP administration and how these relations can be used in the development of the economy of our country,” the NPP said in a statement.

The Chinese delegation also held a special discussion with the local leaders of the National People’s Power regarding the party’s district and divisional-level political activities at the National People’s Power Colombo District Office at Maharagama. (Colombo Gazette)