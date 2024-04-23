Bribe offered to free Royal Park murder convict

Minister Mahinda Amaraweera alleged that a bribe had been offered to free Royal Park murder convict Jude Shramantha Anthony Jayamaha who was eventually pardoned.

The Minister said that a bribe was offered to him and others to free the convict.

President Maithripala Sirisena had eventually pardoned Jude Shramantha Anthony Jayamaha in 2019.

Sharmantha Jayamaha was sentenced to death in the 2005 murder of Swedish national Yvonne Johnson at the Royal Park condominium.

Amaraweera said that the Presidential pardon must be investigated.

The decision by former President Maithripala Sirisena to grant him a Presidential pardon drew strong criticism from a large section of society including Yvonne Johnson’s family. (Colombo Gazette)