Two racing car drivers arrested over deadly Fox Hill accident

Two racing car drivers involved in the accident at the Fox Hill Super Cross race in which 7 people were killed, have been arrested.

The Police said they were arrested while undergoing treatment in hospital.

At least seven people were killed and over 20 others sustained injuries when a car went off track and crashed into a group of spectators at the Fox Hill Super Cross race in Diyatalawa.

The Police said that a child was among those killed in the accident, Sunday. Four of the victims are officials of the racing event.

Police Media Spokesman DIG Nihal Thalduwa said that a racing car had veered off the track and collided with a group of spectators.

The Fox Hill Super Cross 2024 race was suspended following the deadly accident.

The Diyatalawa Police is conducting further investigations into the accident. (Colombo Gazette)