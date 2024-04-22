Sri Lanka insists rice from WFP suitable for human consumption

Sri Lanka insisted that rice donated by the World Food Program (WFP) was suitable for human consumption after public health inspectors raised concerns over the stocks.

The President’s office said that the Veyangoda warehouse complex has only issued rice stocks deemed suitable for human consumption by the expert committee appointed by the Gampaha Divisional Health Services Director for distribution in the school meal program.

The committee has provided relevant recommendations relying on analytical reports from the Government Analyst’s Department and the Medical Research Institute. (Annexure 01)

To ensure compliance, all Provincial Chief Secretaries have been instructed in writing to mobilize a team that represents the health sector to conduct a thorough re-inspection and retrieval of the rice stock confirmed safe for consumption by multiple institutions from the Veyangoda warehouse complex. Additionally, they are tasked with strategizing to utilize this rice stock before May 01, the President’s office said.

As per protocol, prior to distributing the rice stock from the central warehouse to the respective provinces, it is mandatory for the senior officer from the Provincial Department of Education and a Public Health Inspector (PHI) representing the province to ensure its suitability for human consumption. Only after their official confirmation through signature, the rice stocks are released to the respective provinces.

To enhance health safety and food quality for schoolchildren, the directions further emphasize the necessity for the rice supplied by the World Food Program to undergo inspection by the Public Health Inspector and a representative of the School Nutrition Committee before being distributed to school cooks, the President’s office added.

“Compliant with international food packaging quality standards, this batch of rice is advised to be utilized before May 31. As the rice has been received as a grant, the packaging is labelled “Not for Sale.” This label does not indicate that the rice is unsuitable for consumption,” the President’s office said.

The President’s office said that following a comprehensive inspection representing diverse health sector considerations, the World Food Program has confirmed its suitability. (Colombo Gazette)