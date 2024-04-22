Australia and Sri Lanka discuss ways to strengthen relationship

Australia and Sri Lanka discussed ways to strengthen the longstanding bilateral relationship between both countries.

Australian Foreign Affairs Deputy Secretary Michelle Chan, who is on a visit to Sri Lanka, met Sagala Ratnayaka, the Chief of Staff to President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The Australian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Paul Stephens, said the discussions focused on ways to strengthen their longstanding bilateral relationship and explored avenues to enhance cooperation between the two nations.

Chan is the Deputy Secretary, South and Southeast Asia Group and Head of the Office of Southeast Asia, in the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. She is Australia’s ASEAN, East Asia Summit and ASEAN Regional Forum Senior Official. (Colombo Gazette)