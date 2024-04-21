US House passes crucial aid deal worth $61bn for Ukraine

The House of Representatives has finally approved billions of dollars in new US military aid for Ukraine to help combat Russia’s invasion.

The much-delayed measure had vocal opponents in Congress and it took a fragile bipartisan deal to get the $61bn (£49bn) package through.

Republicans said more than a third would be dedicated to replenishing weapons and ammunition.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the US support as “vital”.

The aid would keep the war from expanding and save thousands of lives, he added.

It is unclear when the aid will arrive. The package will now go to the Senate, which is expected to pass it within the next few days before President Joe Biden signs it into law.

Alongside replenishing weapons and ammunition systems, Ukraine will also receive more than $9bn (£7.28bn) of economic assistance in the form of “forgivable loans” – ones that do not need to be paid back.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Since then tens of thousands of people, mainly soldiers, have been killed or injured on both sides, and millions of Ukrainians have had to flee their homes.